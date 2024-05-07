Kidnapped minor found in Himachal

ANI

J ammu, May 6

J&K police have recovered a kidnapped minor girl from Solan town in Himachal Pradesh in a case lodged at the Samba police station.

A complaint was lodged by a relative alleging that the girl had been kidnapped by some unknown person. Acting over the complaint, police immediately launched a search operation and a police team finally succeeded in tracing the said kidnapped girl from Solan district in Himachal Pradesh.

The accused, identified as Sumit Kumar, a resident of Kothi Morh in Jammu district, has been arrested.

