Ladakh delegation meets MHA panel over statehood demand

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 4

A delegation from Ladakh on Monday met Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai-led panel in New Delhi to discuss their four-point agenda, including demand for statehood.

Sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the 14-member delegation from Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) was asked to submit in writing their demands before the MHA for further deliberation within the ministry.

Sixth Schedule that entails constitutional safeguards to tribal areas, one Lok Sabha seat each for Leh and Kargil, and constitution of a public service commission were other demands of the delegation.

After the meeting with the panel, Ladakhi delegation members said the talks ended on a positive note. “We reiterated our four-point agenda in front of the MHA panel. They listened to our demands carefully,” said Chhering Dorje Lakrook, a member of the delegation. He said the minister asked questions on the demands and tried to understand reasons behind the demands.

Sajjad Kargili, a social activist from Kargil, said: “We held detailed discussions on all issues. We were heard patiently.” The LAB and the KDA represent Leh and Kargil districts of the Union Territory, respectively. Leh is a Buddhist majority region, while Kargil is a Shia Muslim dominated region. Both the tribal majority regions have been demanding statehood and the Sixth Schedule for a long time. The MHA panel assured the delegation that the next meeting on the demands will be held after the end of the Parliament’s winter session. MHA sources said: “While the demand of statehood is not likely to be met, it is highly likely that consensus will be built on special provisions for both the districts in next meetings.”

