Ladakh varsity hosts workshop on green energy

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 18

University of Ladakh (UoL), in collaboration with Hydrocarbon Sector Skill Council (HSSC), organised a two-day workshop on ‘Energy Transition and Green Hydrogen’ wherein Amit Sharma, Secretary, Rural Development, and MD, SIDCO Ladakh was the chief guest.

Prof SK Mehta, Vice-Chancellor of UOL, SK Bose, CEO, HSSC, Dr GS Kapoor, Advisor, GAIL, Dr Suhas Deshmukh, Director, NCVET, New Delhi, were special guests.

SK Bose formally welcomed Amit Sharma and other dignitaries. While welcoming the guests, he also gave an introduction about the workshop and explained why Ladakh is an ideal place for Green Hydrogen Mission.

Prof SK Mehta while shedding some light on the two-day workshop said green hydrogen is the “fuel of the future”. He also stated that the UoL will start various skill course in this sector. He also congratulated the HSSC for pushing this agenda at the fore front.

In his address, Amit Sharma shared his perspectives on making Ladakh the first carbon-neutral state/UT of the nation and the importance of this workshop in achieving that goal. He explained the strategical importance of Ladakh and how the region has proved its importance to the world with its special initiatives in this behalf.

Amit also explained the role of SIDCO Ladakh in mitigating the constant threat caused to environment due to air pollution and the lead taken to negate its effect by running maximum electric vehicles within a short span of time in both the districts of the UT.

He announced that soon, there will be five hydrogen-fuel cell buses which will help in public conveyance and will be first such initiative in the nation as a part of National Green Hydrogen Mission.

He also talked about the various developments in Ladakh after it has become a UT. His address mainly focused on the technological revolutions, citing the examples of e-Office and e-freight carriers, soon to be introduced here which shall be game changers.

Sharma also mentioned in his keynote address about establishment of various testing laboratories and Ladakh Science City in the UT in the near future.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Ladakh