Local terrorist gunned down in Shopian

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 9

Security forces shot dead a local militant affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF) in Shopian district, the police said on Thursday. The encounter occurred in the Kathohalan area of Shopian during a cordon-and-search operation.

Security personnel at the encounter site in the Kathohalan area of Shopian, Kashmir, on Thursday. ANI

“Based on specific information regarding the presence of the terrorist, the Shopian police and the Army (2 Rajput) jointly launched a cordon-and-search operation in the said area. As the joint search party approached a suspected location, the hiding terrorist opened fire indiscriminately upon them. The security forces effectively retaliated, leading to an encounter,” said a police spokesman.

During the exchange of gunfire, the militant, identified as Maiser Ahamd Dar, also known as Adil, was killed. Local sources confirmed that the deceased had recently joined the ranks of militants.

He hailed from Vishroo Payeen. The police confirmed that Maiser was linked to the proscribed terror outfit TRF. Incriminating materials, as well as arms and ammunition, were recovered from the encounter site.

The encounter occurred a day after the Director General of Police, RR Swain, conducted visits to the twin South Kashmir districts of Shopian and Pulwama.

During his visit, he chaired security meetings with senior officers from the Army, CRPF and the police.

