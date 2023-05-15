Man from UP found dead in Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, May 14
A 41-year-old person from Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh has been found dead in a stream in Rajouri district, the police said on Sunday.
Prem Pal, an ice-cream vendor hailing from Aligarh, was reported missing on Friday by his family. He lived in a slum near Thichka bridge in the Sunderbani area, a police official said.
The police said Pal’s body was fished out of the stream on Saturday and shifted to the sub-district hospital Sunderbani for post-mortem examination. Inquest proceedings have been initiated to ascertain the cause of death, the official said. According to an official, a thorough probe would be conducted into the case.
