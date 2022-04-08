NIA raids eleven places in J&K in terror recruitment case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 7

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said its sleuths had raided multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir as part of their probe into a case relating to radicalising, recruiting and motivating youths of the Union Territory (UT) to indulge in violent activities, led by Sajad Gul, commander of TRF, an outfit of the Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Officials said the search was conducted at 11 locations, including six in Kashmir — Srinagar (6), Baramulla (2), Awantipora (1), Badgam (1) and Kulgam (1). These locations include the house of active terrorist Basit Ahmad Dar against whom the NIA has recently announced Rs 10 lakh reward.

Several incriminating materials, such as digital devices, SIM cards, digital storage devices and documents, have been seized. A senior official of the agency said, “The case relates to activities of The Resistance Front, a frontal outfit of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), and its self-styled commander Sajjad Gul,, who has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of Jammu and Kashmir to affect violent activities.”

The official further said Gul, along with his other associate commanders of the LeT based in Pakistan, has been recruiting individuals (overground workers) to do reconnaissance of pre-determined targets, coordinating and transporting weapons to support Lashkar-e-Taiba and The Resistance Front.

