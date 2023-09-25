Rain breaks unprecedented dry spell in Kashmir; Gulmarg gets season's first snow

Srinagar, September 25
Overnight rain broke the nearly two-month-long unprecedented dry spell in Kashmir on Monday as season's first snow occurred in the ski resort of Gulmarg.
With just 20 mm of precipitation in September till Saturday, Kashmir received a deficient September rainfall of 55 mm as against the average of 75 mm.
Summer temperatures had remained unusually high in the Valley this year resulting in a heatwave the locals are not accustomed to.
On September 12, Srinagar recorded 34.2 degrees Celsius, which was a shade less than the all-time highest recorded temperature of 35 degrees Celsius in 1934.
Unprecedented dry spell had become worrisome for apple growers as lack of required moisture was already affecting the quality of the crop in various areas of the Valley.
Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius on Monday because of the fresh snow in the meadow.
