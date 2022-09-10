Rajouri tense over land dispute, curbs imposed

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 9

Restrictions were imposed in some parts of Rajouri on Friday as there was apprehension of violence between two communities over a piece of land. The tension started on Thursday after leaders of the two communities issued some statements.

Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal imposed restrictions to avoid further deterioration of the situation as the administration feared that the situation could turn violent after Friday prayers in the Muslim-dominated district. The restrictions were imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC in parts of Rajouri.

Officials of the administration and the police held a meeting before imposing the restrictions. Sources said officials had also reached out to leaders from both the communities, asking them to maintain peace.

