Srinagar, April 16
Four people drowned as a boat capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, officials said.
Many others are missing in the incident that took place in Gandbal Nowgam area, they said.
A rescue operation was launched and the State Disaster Response Force team has been deployed.
So far, four bodies have been recovered, while many others are missing, the officials said.
Incessant rains over the last couple of days have led to an increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United Nations worried Israel could strike Iran nuclear facilities
Iran says its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful, but We...
Willing to tender public apology, Ramdev and Balkrishna tell Supreme Court
The apex court asked Ramdev and Balkrishna, both of whom wer...
AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur
Former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu from Jalandhar
4 die after boat overturns in Jhelum river near Srinagar
Rescue ops under way
Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi
Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...