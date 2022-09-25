 SIA chargesheets ex-minister for terror funding : The Tribune India

SIA chargesheets ex-minister for terror funding

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, September 24

The State Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in a Jammu court against ex-minister Jatinder Singh, alias Babu Singh, Shareef Shah of Larnoo (Anantnag) and Hussain Khateeb of Bhaderwah in Doda. Khateeb is presently in Pakistan. Babu Singh was a minister in the PDP-Congress government in 2002. In March, the SIA had arrested Shah and recovered Rs 6,90,000, to be used for “anti-national activities”, reportedly meant for Babu Singh’s party —Nature-Mankind Friendly Global Party. On April 9, the police arrested Babu Singh for terror funding under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

  • In March, Shareef Shah, a member of Babu Singh’s Nature-Mankind Friendly Global Party, was caught carrying Rs 6.90 lakh “meant for terror activities”.
  • Babu Singh was arrested in April. He has been accused of maintaining contact with Hizbul terrorists in Pakistan.

The SIA said Singh was in touch with Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorists and JKLF separatists. “The vision document of this party floated by Singh was to make J&K, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan an independent country by making a condominium of Pakistan and India, for having joint control over currency, external affairs and finance,” the SIA stated.

The investigation revealed that Singh was in contact with Khateeb over encrypted social media applications and had clandestinely visited Dubai for arranging funds. The SIA said Shareef Shah was party’s secretary and received the funds in Kashmir through an unknown person. He travelled to Jammu to hand over the money to Singh but was caught.

The SIA investigation has established that Singh was conducting online meetings and interviews with an “adversary” and in his online address he compared JKLF leader Maqbool Bhat, who was hanged in 1984, with Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. The association of Singh with Khateeb and other cadres of the Hizbul outfit, operating from Pakistan, has also been established, the SIA said.

“Anti-national and highly inflammatory content has been recovered by SIA from his mobile phone which establishes his intention to damage and threaten the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India,” the police said.

Babu Singh has been vocal against the abrogation of Article 370. Singh frequently spoke against the Centre’s move and demanded restoration of J&K’s special status and statehood.

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...

Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s residence today amid leadership change buzz

Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz

According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...

‘Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan’: Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...

‘Mann ki Baat’: Chandigarh airport will be named after Saheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...

Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar

Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar

Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...


Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Road caves in as heavy rain lashes Amritsar

'Will dump stubble in front of minister's office'

Illegal manufacturing of fireworks: One arrested with 5,600 crackers

Two booked for rape in Amritsar

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

3 trees uprooted in Mohali's Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

3 trees uprooted in Mohali's Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear

Highest Sept day rainfall in 4 yrs, spell to continue

Clear dues by Sept 30, vendors told

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Illegal betting trade behind DCP-MLA fight?

SHO shows up in beacon-fitted personal vehicle in Kapurthala, triggers row

Jalandhar: CCTV video grab of theft suspects out

Mother-daughter shuttlers put up smashing show in Punjab games

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

Man does 'Sholay' act to get back wife from in-laws

Rain leaves city waterlogged

Miscreants decamp with Rs 30K, valuables

Transport Nagar roads cry for attention

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

Navratri: Traffic diversions on Mall Road

