Son seeks probe into death of JKNPP co-founder

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 15

Seeking a probe into the death of his mother and Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) co-founder Jay Mala, Ankit Love today said that “she was murdered as part of a well-planned conspiracy”. While talking to media in Udhampur, Love urged the police to hold an inquiry into the death. Jay Mala died in Jammu on April 26.