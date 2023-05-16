Son seeks probe into death of JKNPP co-founder

Jammu, May 15
Seeking a probe into the death of his mother and Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) co-founder Jay Mala, Ankit Love today said that “she was murdered as part of a well-planned conspiracy”. While talking to media in Udhampur, Love urged the police to hold an inquiry into the death. Jay Mala died in Jammu on April 26.
