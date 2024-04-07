Spreading ‘fake news’ of encounter to invite action: Cops

Srinagar, April 6
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday warned of action against those spreading the fake news of an encounter in Kulgam. While rebutting a news report of an encounter terming it as ‘fake and baseless’, the police said the miscreants would face the music.
“Fake news is being circulated on social media that an encounter has started at Ladkipora, Kulgam. It is fake and baseless, no such incident has taken place,” said Kulgam police in a post on the social media handle, X.
