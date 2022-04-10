Union Home Secy hails CRPF for return of tourists to Kashmir

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

Lauding the efforts made by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla today said the tourist influx in the Union Territory (UT) was because the force had successfully managed to neutralise terrorists to bring relative peace in the Valley.

The CRPF held an event to mark the ‘Valour Day’ during which the Union Home Secretary officiated as the chief guest. In his address Bhalla said, while large-scale violence was anticipated in Kashmir post the decision to do away with special status accorded to the erstwhile state of J&K, the police and the CRPF showed good cooperation and contained the violence to a large extent.

“The CRPF has a big role in ensuring the unity of India... In J&K, over the last year many hardcore terrorists have been killed and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition has been seized by the CRPF and other forces,” the Union Home Secretary noted. He went on to add that it was due to the “hard work” of the CRPF jawans that many tourists were visiting Kashmir and there was a “sense of security” in the UT.

“With the good deployment of cops and CRPF men, people know they can go to Kashmir safely... The flights to Kashmir are full and a large number tourists are visiting. We feel good about it,” he said.

Bhalla also expressed hope that the troops of the force would ensure security for the annual Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir that is scheduled to begin in June.

Meanwhile, CRPF ASI Mohan Lal, who was killed in the Pulwama attack, and NDRF Director General (DG) Atul Karwal were decorated with police gallantry medals at the event. Lal’s wife Sarita Devi received the medal.

Lal (50) was among the 40 personnel killed during the Pulwama attack on a CRPF bus on February 14, 2019.

As many as 100 gallantry medals were given away by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla during the event.