Wanted for Dhangri attack, terrorist shot dead in PoK

PTI

jammu, September 8

A terrorist wanted in India was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside a mosque in Rawalkot area of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Friday, officials said. This was the fourth such killing of a top terrorist commander operating from across the border this year.

Riyaz Ahmad, alias Abu Qasim, affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba, was one of the main conspirators behind the Dhangri terror attack on January 1 and 2, killing seven persons and injuring 13 others in Dhangri village of Rajouri district.

Hailing from Jammu, Ahmad exfiltrated across the border in 1999. He is said to be behind the revival of terrorism in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, officials said.

Ahmad mostly operated from the Lashkar-e-Toiba base camp in Muridke but had recently shifted to Rawalakot. He was a close associate of Sajjad Jaat, the chief commander of the LeT, and also looked after the outfit’s finances, the officials said.

