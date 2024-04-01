Rs 1 lakh award for football team

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, March 31

On behalf of Olympian Jarnail Singh Memorial Football Tournament Committee, Garhshankar, the football team and coach of Olympian Jarnail Singh Football Academy were honoured with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

The said amount has been sent by committee chairman Mukhtiyar Singh Happy Heer, an NRI. The award has been given for the team’s excellent performance in the tournament organised at Babbar Akali Memorial Khalsa College, Garhshankar.

Out of the prize money of Rs 1 lakh, the committee officials handed over Rs 25,000 to football coach Hardeep Singh Gill and Rs 75,000 to the players. Football Tournament Committee members Dr Harvinder Singh Bath, Ranjit Singh Khakh, Yograj Gambhir and Amandeep Bains appreciated the contribution of Mukhtiar Singh Happy Heer for the promotion of football.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Harvinder Singh Bath said that football players at college and club level have performed well and won many tourneys in the past. Keeping this in mind, an amount of Rs 1 lakh was sent as special award by Mukhtiar Singh Happy Heer.

