10.76 LMT paddy likely to arrive in Jalandhar district mandis; DC holds review meet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 20

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh today reviewed the ongoing preparations for the ensuing paddy procurement season commencing from October 1.

Directing the departments concerned for smooth and seamless procurement, Jaspreet Singh said 10.76 lakh metric tone (LMT) of paddy was expected to arrive in the mandis across the district in this season. He said five agencies — namely, Pungrain, Markfed, Punsup, Punjab State Warehouse Corporation, Food Corporation of India — and private traders would procure the farmers’ produce. He said there were 78 regular mandis in the district, including 12 main yards, 27 sub-yards and 39 procurement centres, where these operations would be held. As many as 25 temporary yards are also being setup in the district to facilitate the farmers, he added.

Holding a meeting with the officers concerned in his office, the Deputy Commissioner said all requisite arrangements, including light, potable water, public conveniences with proper sanitisation were being put in place to ensure seamless operations in all mandis. ADC (D) Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa, SDMs Balbir Raj Singh and Jai Inder Singh, DFSC Harveen Kaur, District Mandi Officer Arwinder Singh and others were present on the occasion.