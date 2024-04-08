Hoshiarpur: 16 booked for duping residents on pretext of sending them abroad

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 7

The district police have registered 13 cases and booked 16 accused for allegedly cheating Rs 95 lakh 50 thousand in different cases. As per the information, Kulwinder Kaur, a resident of Jandoli, told Chabbewal police that in the name of sending her daughter Navjot Kaur abroad, Amit Tuli, a resident of Batala Road, Gurdaspur, had allegedly cheated her of Rs 12,83,371. In another case, Surjit Singh, a resident of Lahili Kalan, told the Chabbewal police that Harmeet Kaur of Sector 34-A, Chandigarh, had allegedly cheated Rs 8 lakh 50 thousand from him in the name of sending abroad.

In yet another case, Jujhar Singh, a resident of village Nangal Khurd, told the Mahilpur police that Ankit Singh, a resident of Sector 48-C, Chandigarh, cheated him of Rs 2 lakh 70 thousand in the name of sending him abroad. Similarly, Manpreet Kaur, daughter of Balveer Singh, a resident of Kot Tuhi, told Mahilpur police that Satnam Singh, a resident of Kapurthala and Dilbagh Singh, a resident of Badian Kalan, had cheated her and given cheques to return the money, which were dishonoured.

Satnam Singh, a resident of Khanaura, told the Mehtiana police that a company based in Chennai has allegedly cheated him of Rs 10 lakh in the name of sending him abroad. Meanwhile, Deepak, a resident of Ahra village, told the police that Anugrah Kaur, a resident of Sector 41-B, Chandigarh, had allegedly cheated him of Rs 7 lakh 50 thousand in the name of sending him abroad. Similarly, Sohan Lal, a resident of village Sherpur Pakka, told Bullowal police that Sanjeev Kumar alias Sunny, a resident of Jalandhar and Nangal Kalala resident Rajrani, allegedly cheated him of Rs 12 lakh 96 thousand on the pretext of depositing money in his account.

In a separate case, Rekha Rani, wife of Durga Das, a resident of village Kapahat, told the Hariana police that in the name of getting her son recruited in the Army, Gaurav, a resident of Mansar, had allegedly cheated her of Rs 5 lakh. Similarly, Dalveer Singh, a resident of Baghpur, also told Hariana police that Harpinder Singh Kahlon, a resident of Purhiran, had cheated him of Rs 14 lakh 50 thousand on the pretext of sending him abroad.

Kamalpreet Kaur, a resident of Mirzapur, told the Garhdiwala police that Gurjinder Singh along with his wife Satveer Kaur had allegedly defrauded her husband of Rs 4 lakh 88 thousand on the pretext of sending him abroad. In another instance, Satnam Singh, a resident of village Khdiala Mirzapur, told the Tanda police that Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar, allegedly duped Rs 9 lakh 50 thousand from him on the pretext of sending him abroad. Darbara Singh, a resident of Chakkabamu, told the police that Sumit Sehgal, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, and Surinder Kaka, a resident of Jalandhar, withdrew Rs 6 lakh from his daughter and son-in-law’s account.

Onkar Singh, a resident of Channaur, told the Mukerian police that some unknown person had cheated him of Rs 1 lakh 11 thousand by threatening and blackmailing him. After registering all the cases, the police have started further action.

