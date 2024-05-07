3 city residents held in robbery, snatching cases

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 6

The police have arrested three persons involved in several cases of robbery and snatching. Those arrested have been identified as Harjinder Singh, Sunil Kumar and Akash, all residents of Basti areas in Jalandhar.

Divulging details, the police said Ajit Kumar, a resident of Ghakowal village in SBS Nagar, lodged a complaint on May 5 stating that three miscreants, who were travelling in an auto-rickshaw, stopped him near New Baradari. They threatened him with a machete knife and snatched his purse containing Rs 10,000, an ATM card and other documents.

Later, the trio withdrew Rs 42,000 from his bank account using the ATM card. He reported the matter to the police following which a case under Sections 379B (2) and 34 of the IPC was registered against the suspects at the New Baradari police station.

Police officials said after investigation, they nabbed the suspects. The police also recovered Rs 29,500, an auto-rickshaw and a machete knife from their possession.

The police said the suspects admitted to have stolen Rs 1.87 lakh from a scooter parked near the SBI Main Branch, Skylark Chowk, Jalandhar. Of this, a sum of Rs 91,500 has been recovered. The suspects also confessed to have committed other snatchings and robberies in the city.

