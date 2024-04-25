33 purchasing centres set up to facilitate farmers, says Kapurthala DC

Our Correspondent

Kapurthala, April 24

Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal today visited Bholath and Begowal grain markets to inspect crop purchase and interact with farmers, arhtiyas and other stakeholders.

Farmers at both places expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and told the Deputy Commissioner that their yield was being procured well within the set timeframe. They also mentioned that farmers were getting payments against their purchased crop within the stipulated period.

Panchal checked the moisture content and told farmers to bring dry crop to the mandis so that they could sell it within minimal time.

There are 44 permanent mandis, said Panchal, adding that the district administration had also set up 33 temporary purchasing centres to facilitate farmers in the district. He pointed out that elaborate arrangements were ensured in mandis to accomplish the procurement in a seamless manner.

So far, of the total 1.23 lakh metric tonne arrival of wheat crop, the agencies have procured more than 1.20 lakh MT of wheat, besides disbursing Rs 226.16 crore in the bank accounts of farmers, said Panchal.

The DC also directed the officials concerned to expedite the lifting of purchased crop for hassle-free arrival of the fresh crop. In view of the total expected arrival of 3,78,720 metric tonne of total crop in the district, the DC said that in next few days, there would be heavy arrival in the mandis, so all requisite measures must be ensured.

