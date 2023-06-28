40-year-old’s body found in forest

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar: The body of a 40-year-old man was recovered from the forest of Rampur Bildon village. On the basis of his father’s statement, the police recorded proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC, got the post-mortem done and handed over the body to the heirs. The body of Balkar Singh, a resident of Alachaur in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, was found lying in Rampur Bildon forest and his Scooty was parked near him. According to the family members, Balkar Singh had gone from home for some work in the morning of June 26, and when he did not return yesterday, the Nawanshahar police were informed. SHO Harprem Singh said that action was taken under Section 174 on the statements of Balkar Singh’s father Diyal Singh and the body was handed over to the heirs after getting the post-mortem done. OC

Liquor seized, father-son held

Hoshiarpur: Acting on tip-off, the police seized a large quantity of liquor and arrested the father-son duo. According to information, officials of the CIA staff, stopped a car on the Bajwara bypass. During search, the police recovered 22 cases of liquor from it and arrested the accused father and son. The accused have been identified as Gopal Kishan, a resident of Tanda Road and his son Sagar Tandon. A case has been registered under the under the Excise Act. OC

10 booked for trespassing

Hoshiarpur: The Hariana police have booked 10 persons on the charge of entering a house. According to information, Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Bagpur, told the police that he, his wife Harpreet Kaur and son Harman Rishi were in the house. Mani Mahesh, a resident of Basi Mudha village, Chadial resident Kratik and Ravi, a resident of Bassi Navin, armed with weapons along with their seven other companions, forcibly entered their house and attacked them with an intention to kill them. When people gathered on hearing their shouts, the accused fled with threatening them. People got him admitted to the Civil Hospital from where his son was referred to a private hospital owing to his serious condition. The police have started further action after registering a case against all the accused. OC

1 arrested for snatching cash

Nakodar: The police arrested a Nakodar resident on the charges of snatching cash, house trespass, theft, and criminal intimidation. The police said the accused has been identified as Biki, son of Jasvir Lal, a Mohalla Guru Nanak Pura resident.