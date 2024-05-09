41 units collected at blood donation camp

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 8

A blood donation camp was organised on World Red Cross Day today by the District Red Cross Society under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal.

During the camp, 41 units of blood were collected. Assistant Commissioner Vyom Bharadwaj was the chief guest at the event and he donated blood to pay homage to Henry Dunant, who was the co-founder of the Red Cross Society.

Bharadwaj said that the District Red Cross Society was running many welfare projects like Vocational Training Centre, Crèche Centre, Homeopathic Dispensary, MCH Centre, Jan Aushadhi Store, ‘Wings Project’ for special children and common kitchen project etc. He appealed to the general public to contribute to public welfare schemes being conducted by the District Red Cross Society. Medals, certificates and plants were also distributed to the blood donors, he said.

District Red Cross Society Secretary Mangesh Sood said that the Punjab state branch had given the theme of ‘Keeping humanity alive’, according to which Red Cross Society would be conducting blood donation camps and medical check-up camps.

