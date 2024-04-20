45 school buses challaned in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 19

In a proactive move to ensure the safety of school-going children, the district administration under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal initiated an extensive checking campaign for school buses.

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Major Amit Mahajan, along with RTO Amanpreet Singh and ATO Vishal Goel, conducted surprise checks to enforce compliance with safety regulations.

The RTA informed that as many as 45 challans have been issued, amounting to fines totalling Rs 4 lakh, out of which penalties amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh have already been collected from violators. Four school buses have also been impounded.

The RTA also highlighted the administration’s efforts in raising awareness about children’s safety by conducting meetings with school managements and parents, and engaging with school principals. Additionally, the SDMs are overseeing inspections in their respective sub-divisions.

In collaboration with various departments, including the police, education and transport, strict directions was issued to adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward violations by school buses. They also emphasised that the checking will be intensified further to ensure the continued safety of children during their commute to and from school.

