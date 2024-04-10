Nawanshahr: 5 days on, cops still clueless about ex-militant Rattandeep Singh’s killers

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 9

Even after five days, the police are still clueless in the murder case of Rattandeep Singh, a former militant, who was gunned down by two bike-borne assailants in Balachaur, Nawanshahr. The police are yet to make any arrest in the case.

Police officials said agencies such as counter intelligence, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), and state crime branch were investigating the matter.

Associates of Gopi Nawanshahria, who claimed the responsibility for gunning down Rattandeep, were also being interrogated.

SP Dr Mukesh said investigations were on in the case and the police were working on various leads.

Notably, Rattandeep was accompanied by his nephew and they were in a car.

It is believed that the deceased was associated with the Bhindranwale Tiger Force and Babbar Khalsa and 14 cases were registered against him in Punjab and Haryana.

The last case of fraud was registered against him in Haryana. Rattandeep was also allegedly involved in the 1999 bomb blast in Chandigarh. The police reached the spot and found a poster in which Gopi Nawanshahria has claimed the responsibility of the murder.

“Rattandeep was arrested in 2014. After being released from the jail in 2017, he had been living in Haryana,” the police said. “He was here to take money from someone,” the police said.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC and the Arms Act had been registered.

SSP Mehtab Singh had earlier said, “We have leads and are investigating the matter. We are also scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras. The suspects will be arrested soon.”

