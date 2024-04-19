Addl CEO reviews poll preparedness, election-related activities in Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, April 18

Punjab Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Harish Nayar on Thursday reviewed poll preparedness and election-related activities by holding a meeting with officials here at the District Administrative Complex.

Nayar emphasised on the need to make all the required arrangements so as voters could cast their vote in a seamless manner. He said ongoing awareness activities should be intensified at the grassroots level so as to encourage voters for voting so that the ECI’s goal “Is vaar 70 paar” (this time voting percentage should be above 70 per cent) could be achieved.

During the meeting with Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal, SSP Vatsala Gupta and other senior officials, Nayar instructed them to make sure adequate arrangements were in place for the convenience of voters at polling booths in view of the weather conditions in the month of June.

He said tents, where needed, and other facilities for voters should be made available in time. Nayar said focus should be on the areas, which recorded lesser percentage of voting in the past years, so that the Election Commission of India (ECI) slogan to achieve target of above 70 per cent of voting could be achieved.

“The areas with low voter turnout in the past must be identified, besides launching extensive awareness campaigns in these localities. Moreover, the participation of students and persons with disabilities must be ensured,” he said.

Meanwhile, Panchal apprised the Additional CEO that of total four Assembly segments, Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi fall in Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency and counting of votes would take place at local Virsa Vihar. Likewise, Bholath and Phagwara Assembly segments were part of Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency and counting of votes would be done at Hoshiarpur only.

SSP Vatsala Gupta briefed the Additional CEO about the security arrangements made to maintain law and order so as ensure free and fair elections. She said special check- posts had been set up across the district to keep a vigil on anti-social elements, besides 63,000 kg of lahan had been seized so far.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapurthala