Punjab's aided schools staff, pensioners to boycott Teachers’ Day event

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 30

The Punjab State Government Aided (AID) Teachers and Other Employees’ Union and State Action Committee of Punjab Aided School Pensioners’ Cell have announced the boycott of the state-level function of the Punjab Government on September 5 on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

Union president NN Saini said contrary to the election promises, the Punjab Government had not yet implemented the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission for the teachers, employees and pensioners of the aided schools. The organisation repeatedly gave demand letters to the government in this regard, but to no avail. Because of this, thousands of aided schoolteachers and pensioners were on warpath against this discrimination.

Union leaders said they would put up black badges in the state-level event on Teachers’ Day in the protest. They would gherao the event venue. They said if the state-level event was not held by the government, then on September 5, the office of DPI will be surrounded by all employees and pensioners in Mohali.

He said the Punjab Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in their election manifesto, had promised to implement the Sixth Pay Commission for the employees, pensioners and teachers of aided schools in the state and to give benefits on the pattern of Delhi-aided schools. He said the teachers and pensioners of aided schools had got legal parity like the employees of the Punjab Government. But despite this, the Punjab Government had not implemented the pay commission for them, nor did it increase the dearness allowance.

The union leaders also alleged the teachers and employees in many districts hadn’t got their salaries for the past six months. The union leaders appealed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains to consider their demands favourably.

