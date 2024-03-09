 Annual sports meet : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Campus Notes

Annual sports meet

Annual sports meet


Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus (LKCTC) organised its 12th annual sports meet in the presence of Sanjeev Kumar Dang, a renowned hockey Olympian and Asian Games silver medallist (1994) as the chief guest. The welcome address was given by Dr RS Deol, highlighting the contemporary significance of sports. He spoke about how participation in sports boosts self-confidence, reduces stress, instills humility and fosters respect for opponents before, during and after competitions. Various sporting events unfolded throughout the day, including the 100-meter race, lemon race, three-leg race, chess, matka race, sack race, long jump, tug of war. Students exhibited sportsmanship as good athletes. The overall trophy was won by the Department of CSE. The runners-up trophy was bagged by Management and IT team.

Play staged

Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions, Loharan, and Innocent Hearts College of Education marked International Women’s Day with a series of enlightening events. Anita Saini, a securities market trainer from SEBI, delivered a talk on the theme of ‘Economic Empowerment of Women’. Her insight shed light on avenues for financial independence and growth. This was followed by a speech by a student Tania on the topic ‘Economic empowerment of women accelerates growth’. Additionally, a thought-provoking play was staged, illustrating the contrasting realities of economically dependent and independent women, showcasing the challenges and triumphs they encounter. The celebration resonated with the spirit of empowerment and equality, inspiring attendees to champion the cause of women’s advancement in society.

Honour for teachers

In State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, two of its sports teachers, Sanjay Thakur and Inderjit Singh, were awarded the Physical Educator Award. Secretary of New Delhi Bar Association, ON Sharma, Principal of Delhi World Public School, Kanchan, Asian medallist in boxing Captain MP Singh were the chief guest at the awards ceremony. A total of 85 candidates from all over India were honoured. Principal Savina Bahl congratulated them both.

Students bring laurels

The students of Civil Engineering Department at Mehr Chand Polytechnic College brought laurels by bagging two medals at Technophilia-2024 held at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University main campus, Kapurthala. Tarun, Navjodh, Ravi and Parbhat won the first prize in ‘Paper Cable Bridge’. Manneet, Ekam and Arpit won the second prize in ‘Structural Vision’. More than 250 students from various engineering colleges and polytechnics across the state participated in the one-day event. Principal Dr Jagroop Singh and HOD Dr Rajeev Bhatia congratulated the Department of Civil Engineering on the achievement.

Interactive sessions

Ivy World Play School, Civil Lines, celebrated Women’s Day. Women from various professions, including doctors, artists, chef and entrepreneurs, graced the school with their presence. They engaged young learners in interactive sessions, sharing inspiring stories and valuable insights. The interaction fostered an environment of empowerment and appreciation for diverse female roles in society, aligning with the school’s commitment to promoting equality and respect. The enthusiastic participation of Ivyians was acknowledged and appreciated by the school management.

Special assembly

International Women’s Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in The Gurukul. On the occasion, a special assembly was organised in which the students expressed their views related to the importance of the day through speeches and poetry recitation. A poster-making competition was also organised in the school through which students showcased their creativity and described women power. School Director Sushma Handa and Principal Radha Gakhar informed the students that today’s women are playing an important role in every field and their contribution must be appreciated.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Asian Games #Hockey


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia; ‘accused’ husband flies to India with son and hands him over to his in-laws

2
India

First of 180 Tejas Mark 1A aircraft set to be delivered by March-end

3
India

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

4
India

10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court made permanent

5
India

Two Election Commissioners likely to be appointed by March 15: Sources

6
Punjab

Punjab & Haryana High Court gets 10 more regular judges

7
Trending

John Cena walks naked into Oscars to present award for best costume design; stuns fans

8
Punjab

For Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, BJP zeroes in on four candidates

9
Punjab

Rail roko: Farmers squat on rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana; services hit

10
India

India inks $100 bn free trade pact with 4 European nations

Don't Miss

View All
Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

World record for largest parantha made in holy city
Amritsar

Guinness World Record for largest parantha made in holy city Amritsar

Top News

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 114 NH projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...

Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea in electoral bonds case today

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...

Congress leader Jaya Thakur moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new election commissioners

Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...


Cities

View All

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Amritsar: Vallah vegetable, fruit market grapples with unhygienic conditions

53-member Punjabi writers’ delegation returns from Lahore

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lays stone of Rs 78 crore projects in three constituencies

AAP lacks face for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

Chandigarh MC's F&CC members elected unanimously after BJP's councillor Jasmanpreet Singh drops out

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Speeding luxury car rams into shop in Mohali, tea vendor dies

Scripting success: 138 healthy babies born to HIV +ve mothers

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

Man dies after falling into borewell

Give relief to his family, those of others: BJP

Rail roko agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Farmers' agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Jalandhar: Immigration firms continue to violate norms, admn oblivious

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku writes to Railway Minister

Olympian Gurjit Kaur to captain Punjab women’s hockey team

Open house: What steps should be taken to check Illegal parking along roads in the city?

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

BKU (Lakhowal) to attend mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14

Open House: What needs to be done to encourage more participation by women in agriculture endeavours?

Ludhiana police dispose of 3,782 complaints at ‘Rahat Camps’

Three land in police net for murder bid at private hospital in Ludhiana

Another protesting farmer dies in Patiala; 7 such deaths reported in 26 days

Another protesting farmer dies at Patiala hospital; 7th such death in almost a month

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann in Patiala today; ticket hopefuls intensify activities

Central jail Patiala hosts prison Olympics zonal matches

Farmers stop train for 5 hours at Sirhind

Drug cartel: 9 more in police net, 22 kg opium seized