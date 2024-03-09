Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus (LKCTC) organised its 12th annual sports meet in the presence of Sanjeev Kumar Dang, a renowned hockey Olympian and Asian Games silver medallist (1994) as the chief guest. The welcome address was given by Dr RS Deol, highlighting the contemporary significance of sports. He spoke about how participation in sports boosts self-confidence, reduces stress, instills humility and fosters respect for opponents before, during and after competitions. Various sporting events unfolded throughout the day, including the 100-meter race, lemon race, three-leg race, chess, matka race, sack race, long jump, tug of war. Students exhibited sportsmanship as good athletes. The overall trophy was won by the Department of CSE. The runners-up trophy was bagged by Management and IT team.

Play staged

Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions, Loharan, and Innocent Hearts College of Education marked International Women’s Day with a series of enlightening events. Anita Saini, a securities market trainer from SEBI, delivered a talk on the theme of ‘Economic Empowerment of Women’. Her insight shed light on avenues for financial independence and growth. This was followed by a speech by a student Tania on the topic ‘Economic empowerment of women accelerates growth’. Additionally, a thought-provoking play was staged, illustrating the contrasting realities of economically dependent and independent women, showcasing the challenges and triumphs they encounter. The celebration resonated with the spirit of empowerment and equality, inspiring attendees to champion the cause of women’s advancement in society.

Honour for teachers

In State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, two of its sports teachers, Sanjay Thakur and Inderjit Singh, were awarded the Physical Educator Award. Secretary of New Delhi Bar Association, ON Sharma, Principal of Delhi World Public School, Kanchan, Asian medallist in boxing Captain MP Singh were the chief guest at the awards ceremony. A total of 85 candidates from all over India were honoured. Principal Savina Bahl congratulated them both.

Students bring laurels

The students of Civil Engineering Department at Mehr Chand Polytechnic College brought laurels by bagging two medals at Technophilia-2024 held at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University main campus, Kapurthala. Tarun, Navjodh, Ravi and Parbhat won the first prize in ‘Paper Cable Bridge’. Manneet, Ekam and Arpit won the second prize in ‘Structural Vision’. More than 250 students from various engineering colleges and polytechnics across the state participated in the one-day event. Principal Dr Jagroop Singh and HOD Dr Rajeev Bhatia congratulated the Department of Civil Engineering on the achievement.

Interactive sessions

Ivy World Play School, Civil Lines, celebrated Women’s Day. Women from various professions, including doctors, artists, chef and entrepreneurs, graced the school with their presence. They engaged young learners in interactive sessions, sharing inspiring stories and valuable insights. The interaction fostered an environment of empowerment and appreciation for diverse female roles in society, aligning with the school’s commitment to promoting equality and respect. The enthusiastic participation of Ivyians was acknowledged and appreciated by the school management.

Special assembly

International Women’s Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in The Gurukul. On the occasion, a special assembly was organised in which the students expressed their views related to the importance of the day through speeches and poetry recitation. A poster-making competition was also organised in the school through which students showcased their creativity and described women power. School Director Sushma Handa and Principal Radha Gakhar informed the students that today’s women are playing an important role in every field and their contribution must be appreciated.

