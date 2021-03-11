Campus notes

Awards in National Conference

Devanshi Jain

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Two students from the Department of Food Science and Technology, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) have won awards at the National Conference. The winning students are Devanshi Jain and Nida Fatima. Both the students are final year students of MSc Clinical Research. Both students get first position in the poster making category. University Registrar Dr SK Mishra, Department Head Dr Rajneesh Sachdev, faculty member Ghazal Sharma have congratulated the students on this achievement. This National Conference was organised by Chandigarh University.

Nida Fatima

Fashion show organised

The Department of Fashion Design, CT Group of Institutions, South Campus, Shahpur, in association with Saurav Kumar Bollywood makeup artist organised “The Runway 2022” - a Fashion Show by budding designer students of the department. Young designers participated enthusiastically in the show with the themes like Art Deco, Little Munchkin, Floriana, Effizen, Tarequie Zindagi and Innovation. The event included six collections and the choreography of every round along with the makeup of models was done by celebrity make-up artist Saurav Kumar and his team. Sandeep Kaur, Gurleen Kaur, Rooppreet Kaur, Muskan, Jaspreet, Kanika, Yoshika and Nidhi were tagged as best designers whereas Amneet Kaur, Aviaan, Yashika Sharma, Rupinder Kaur, Deepika Thakur and Nilankshini were selected as best models of the show.

Educational tour organised

The Department of History of PCM SD College for Women in collaboration with the Department of Fine Arts made a historical-cum-educational visit to Jang-e-Azadi Memorial Museum and Gurdwara Gangsar Sahib in Kartarpur. In which almost 100 students visited the above mentioned places. Firstly, they visited Jang-e-Azadi Memorial Museum. The purpose of this excursion was to familiarise the students about the historical and cultural past of Punjab. Students also received an opportunity to visit Gurudwara Gangsar Sahib. This is a holy place that has been built in the memory of fifth Sikh Master Guru Arjun Dev and the sixth Master Guru Hargobind. Principal Prof (Dr) Pooja Prashar applauded the efforts of the departments for organising the trip.

Inter-House Badminton tourney

An inter-house badminton competition was organised for the students in GB School, Nurmahal, under the DIPS chain. In the under-12 Boys and girls competition, four teams of House Sapphire, Diamond, Pearl and Ivory of the school participated and displayed their sports talent. During this the students participated with full enthusiasm and enjoyed this sports competition. For the competition, the teams of all the four houses had practiced diligently. Performing well in the competition and scoring good marks, Dheeraj Kumar from Class VII in boys team, Ranveer from class VII, Puneet Kaur in girls team and Sukhmandeep Kaur from Class VI from Sapphire House were the winners. Principal Babli Negi gave prizes to all the winning students.

Webinar on road accidents

The PG Department of Economics, Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar in collaboration with CSRBox team organised a webinar to aware students about the increasing number and causes behind the road accidents. Nearly 150 students from Economics and Commerce Department actively participated and pledged to adhere to safety measures and shun rash driving. It was an interactive session in which participants also share their real life experiences. The chief speaker of the session, Nisha Singh apprised the students about the fatality and prevention of road accidents. A quiz was also organised for students to make the session more lively and interesting.

University toppers

Students of Master of Fine Arts (Applied Art) of Apeejay College of Fine Arts made their college proud by scoring commendable marks in exams conducted by GNDU. Anupreet Kaur, Kunj Arora and Baljeet Singh of MFA Semester1st scored 355, 340, and 332 out of 400, respectively. Vatsala Sharma and Mavneet Kaur of MFA Semester 3rd scored 331 and 324 out 400 respectively. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra congratulated the students and appreciated all the faculty members for their efficient teaching methodology which lead to such incredible results.

Cleanliness drive organised

KMV Collegiate Sr Sec School initiated cleanliness drive in the campus to make the environment plastic free. To solve the crisis of single use plastic and to make the students aware of dire consequences of plastic pollution, KMV Collegiate Sr Sec School also organised a tutorial for them about the usage of the bottle crusher machine installed in the college campus by Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, so that the campus can be prevented from this type of pollution. Under this initiative, students collected the used plastic bottles from the campus and disposed them off in the machine. They were also guided to collect the wrappers and other plastic waste in a bottle so that it can be used for the decoration of botanical garden of the college. The students were also given tips about the menstrual health and hygiene. They were told the steps to use incinerator machine and dispose off their used sanitary napkins so that it can help to limit plastic waste production. The college has adopted scientific methods based on 3-R Principal (Reduce- Reuse- Recycle) in handling Solid, Wet, Chemical, Bio-medical, and E-wastage.

Classroom decoration activity

To improve the creativity of the children and show them their talent, a class room decoration activity was organised at Blooming Dales School, in which the students of junior class were inspired to make more decorative items, during this activity. Children made various models related to science, wall hanging, pencil stand, formulae, tables related to maths and grammar posters of English subject made by children. These decorative items and posters were decorated by the teachers in the class room, along with the children told what they learned from them while making them. Principal Vani Sehgal, while praising the hard work of the children, said that through such activities, children can understand new subjects easily.

Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured

Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured

All 113 passengers and nine crew members aboard the flight f...

No refuge to Rajapaksas, won’t intervene: India

No refuge to Rajapaksas, won't intervene in Sri Lankan politics: India

Central Bank Governor threatens to quit if stability not res...

Wheat output dips, experts for cap on exports

Wheat production down, procurement less; Atta/bread/biscuits prices soar

Experts urge the government to be cautious on wheat export, ...

73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working

73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working

The training will be imparted for two days by a team of expe...

Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai

Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai

The 52-year-old had gone with his family on a vacation

Despite spending crores on elevated road in Amritsar, chaos stays

Despite spending crores on elevated road in Amritsar, chaos stays

Police crack Rs 5-lakh bank robbery case in Amritsar, two nabbed

Panel to probe sexual misconduct by teacher

Metro buses remain off road in Amritsar, commuters worst sufferers

Outlets at Amritsar railway station fined for discrepancies

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Chandigarh Administration set to demolish Janata Colony on Sunday

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opens Nature Interpretation Centre at Kansal

IPL betting racket busted in Panchkula, 4 nailed

Two immigration consultants dupe 8 of Rs 5.95 lakh, held in Chandigarh

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Anti-encroachment drive continues in Delhi

Delhi riots: HC notice to police on Fatima's plea

Schools in a dilemma: To go online or postpone exams

Schools in a dilemma: To go online or postpone exams

Agriculture Department notice to 30 seed dealers of Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Residents see red over encroachments in JP Nagar

Jalandhar: Man who foiled carjacking attempt receives appreciation letter from CP

Drug peddler, aide arrested by Jalandhar Police

Reconstruction of century-old bridge over Buddha Nullah: After tenders failed eight times, Ludhiana MC getting project redesigned

Reconstruction of century-old bridge over Buddha Nullah: After tenders failed eight times, Ludhiana MC getting project redesigned

Resolve issues related to dairies, Ludhiana MC officials told

15-month-old child of migrant couple run over by tractor-trailer at brick-kiln

2 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana district identifies 14 sites for mohalla clinics

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

PSPCL slaps Rs 55K fine on ASI for power theft at house in Patiala

Patiala district administration launches helpline for mental health issues

National Technology Day celebrated

Installation of interlocking tiles begins in Fatehgarh Sahib