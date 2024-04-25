Jalandhar: BJP alleges scam in smart city project, seeks probe

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 24

The local BJP leadership today alleged irregularities in the utilisation of Rs 638 crore given by the Modi-led government at the Centre for development projects in Jalandhar and accused the AAP government in Punjab of trying to shield those responsible for it. The BJP leadership questioned both the AAP and its previous Congress governments about smart city projects in the city. The leaders also sought the registration of an FIR, based on discrepancies found in the CAG report regarding this.

BJP district president Sushil Sharma, former CPS KDS Bhandari and leader Sheetal Angural today alleged corruption in the completion of smart city projects while holding a press conference in Jalandhar. The BJP leaders declared that no one involved in corrupt practices would be spared by the Modi government.

The party’s Jalandhar Lok Sabha in-charge Raman Pabbi, general secretary Ashok Sareen Hicky, leaders Rajesh Kapoor, Amarjit Goldy, Anil Sacchar and Subhash Sood were also present on the occasion.

BJP leader KD Bhandari said the Punjab government should register an FIR against the culprits on the basis of CAG report. In the name of smart city projects like smart roads, LEDs, chowks, under-bridges, flyovers, garbage dumps, garbage processing machines and fresh water supply to homes, only corruption and scams had taken place, he alleged, saying that use of people’s money for corruption will not be spared.

BJP leader Sheetal Angural said the leaders of Congress-AAP alliance couldn’t even fix broken roads, non-functional lights, contaminated water supply, clogged sewerage etc with an amount of Rs 638 crore.

It was evident that the AAP and Congress were in cahoots to protect the culprits of the scam, he said, charging that both the Congress and AAP were misleading people.

The BJP leaders had earlier also flagged a multi-crore scam in smart city projects in Jalandhar. A complaint regarding this remains pending with the party’s central leadership.

