Blind murder case solved

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 22

The police claimed to have solved a blind murder case with the arrest of 10 persons, including three women and a juvenile.

Giving details, Joint CP Sandeep Sharma said the police received information last night that a body was lying near an empty plot behind Guardian Gym on the Khehra Link Road. During investigation, the deceased was identified as George, alias Katta, a resident of Sansarpur village. A case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered at the Sadar police station.

The Joint CP said on the basis of technical and human intelligence, it came to light that George developed physical relationships with a woman, identified as Sonia, a resident of Sansarpur village, and also wanted to have physical relations with her friends Gomti, alias Preeti, and Kajal.

The Joint CP, along with ADCP-2 Aditya, said Sonia opposed this. She, along with her nine accomplices, murdered George with a sharp weapon (khanda).

The police said those arrested had been identified as Karan Kumar, alias Khabbu, Sohail, Jagpreet, Jaskaran Singh, Manjit, Sonia, Preeti, Kajal, Sonu and a juvenile. The police later added Sections 148, 149 and 120-B of the IPC to the case.

They said one more suspect identified as Ajaydeep Singh, a resident of Bambiawal village, was still on the run and he would be arrested soon.

The police said a double-edged sword (khanda) and a car bearing registration number PB03-AX-9162 were recovered from their possession. None of the suspects had any criminal background. Further investigations were on into the case.

