Burglars strike at NRI’s house

Phagwara, May 26
Unidentified burglars targeted the house of a Non-resident Indian (NRI) at Khurampur village
near Phagwara and stole goods worth lakhs on Thursday night.
Giving details, Amit Kumar, a resident of the village, said his relative Bawa Rathore, who is an NRI, saw goods scattered in the morning. Gold jewellery, four foreign watches, a ring and a substantial amount of cash were found missing.
The police have been informed about the incident. Amit said a Swift car was visible in the CCTV cameras in which the youth was seen leaving. The police have registered a case in this regard and started an investigation into the matter.
