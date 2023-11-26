Clash between Nihangs, police: Gurdwara Ber Sahib sees dip in footfall ahead of Gurpurb

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, November 25

The clash between Nihang Maan Singh’s jatha and the Punjab Police two days ago at Gurdwara Bunga Sahib has seemingly led to a decline in the number of devotees at Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi ahead of Gurpurb.

Though heavy security has been deployed around eight historical gurdwaras of the city, it has been strengthened more around Gurdwara Ber Sahib, which otherwise sees the highest footfall.

Former Congress MLA Navtej Cheema said: “Only two days are left for Gurpurb. Still, the footfall was less today. Reports of the firing incident have scared the sangat across the region who were planning to pay obeisance here.”

SP (Headquarters) Tejbir S Hundal said: “We have deployed adequate security personnel.”

Deputy Commissioner Capt Karnail Singh has been making appeal to the sangat to visit Sultanpur Lodhi saying the atmosphere is completely peaceful.

A nagar kirtan is scheduled to be taken out in the city tomorrow. It will be led by SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami. There is still no word from the administration on whether the mohalla would be played by the Nihangs on Tuesday, a ritual followed a day after the Gurpurb annually in Sultanpur Lodhi. It is learnt that an SIT would be formed in a day or so to probe various aspects of the incident.

