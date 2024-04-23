Danny’s four posers to Channi

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 22

Shooting off his second open communique to Charanjit Channi, Congress candidate from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, party insider and ex-MLA from Jandiala Sukhwinder S Danny today asked him four questions.

Both Channi and Danny are Dalit leaders. While Channi hails from the Ravidassia community, Danny is a Majhbi Sikh. On his social media pages, Danny put up a post addressing Channi, “You have given a slogan in your tenure as Punjab CM “Ghar ghar chali gal, Channi karda masle hal”. I want to ask you have you solved the matter of long pending implementation of 85th amendment during your tenure as CM Punjab? It is very painful to know that the file kept waiting on your table for six months for your signatures.

His second poser is, “Have you solved the issues regarding SC sub-plan, which was conceived as doorway of development of Dalits?” His third one was, “I also want to ask why any Majbhi Sikh (31.6%) could not get a place in your Cabinet when it had representation of Ajaib Singh Bhatti, Tarsem Singh DC, Santokh Singh Bhlaipur, Balwinder Singh Laddi, Satkar Kaur and Kuldeep Vaid and Sukhwinder Singh Danny as MLAs.”

His last one was “Being the first Dalit CM of Punjab you could not save the tickets of party’s SC leaders Ajaib Singh Bhatti, Satkar Kaur, Tarsem Singh DC, Nirmal Singh Shatrana and Nathu Ram. Can you justify why we got limited to five SC MLA seats in 2022, whereas in 2017 we got 23 SC MLAs out of 34 contestants?”

Those siding Channi have been maintaining that it was wrong to say that Channi did not give representation to the community in his Cabinet.

“From the community, Dr Raj Kumar Verka was the minister, Ajaib S Bhatti was the Deputy Speaker and Kuldeep Singh Vaid was a department chairperson in the Channi’s tenure”, they said.

While Danny yesterday launched an attack against PCC chief Amrinder S Raja Warring, he today spared him and expressed thanks for reaching out to him to show his concern for the issue of Dalit samaj.

