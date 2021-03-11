Dist-level Yoga Olympiad held

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: A district-level yoga olympiad was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Khuaspur Hiran, here on Tuesday. Sixty-four winning students from different zones of the district participated. Addressing the award function on the occasion, Gursharan Singh, District Education Officer (SE), Hoshiarpur, said yoga is beneficial for the personality and health of the students in today’s time and the enthusiasm of the students participating in this olympiad is commendable. He distributed prizes to the winners. He was accompanied by Deputy District Education Officer (SE) Rakesh Kumar and DM (District Mentor), Sports, Daljit Singh. Principal Ramandeep Kaur welcomed the guests. Prabhjot Singh, Naresh Kumar, Rekha Rani, Gurdeep Kaur, Reena Rani and Sharanjit Kaur were among the judges. OC

Phillaur MC nod to Rs 7-cr projects

Phillaur: Development works worth Rs 7 crore will be executed by the Phillaur MC in the coming months, said MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, after participating in a civic body meeting here on Tuesday. The MLA said the Phillaur MC approved multiple projects, including upgrade of technology of the 2.6 MLD sewage treatment plant at an estimated cost of Rs 6.12 crore, recruitment of personnel and purchase of materials for setting up a fire station, purchase of street light equipment, setting up rainwater harvesting system on the MC and community centre buildings, and provision of water supply line and house connections in the areas of Noormahal Road, Akalpur Road and Lovely Autos Street. oc

Adulteration in milk samples

Hoshiarpur: A free milk testing camp was organised at Mohalla Guru Ravidas Nagar in the city on Tuesday. A total of 26 samples were taken in this camp in which water was found in 14 samples and 12 samples were found to be correct as per the standards. Deputy Director, Dairy, Harwinder Singh said three samples were taken for urea and two for salt. However, no harmful substance was found in them. Team members Gurpreet Singh and Barjinder Singh took samples and encouraged the residents of the area to drink good quality milk. OC

Wheat, mustard bags stolen

Nakodar: Mehatpur police have arrested two miscreants on the charge of stealing wheat and mustard bags loaded in a trolley by a farmer. Investigating officer (IO) Jaswindar Singh said the accused have been, identified Jaswindar Singh, alias Lovy, a resident of Aadramaan village, and Paramjit Singh, son of Harbakash Singh, a resident of Bangiwal village. Gurprit Singh, a resident of Aadramaan village, complained to the police that the accused stole wheat and mustard bags from his trolley parked at his motor. The information IO said a case under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. OC

Travel agent held for fraud

Lohian: Lohian Khas police have arrested a travel agent for duping a Kapurthala village resident of Rs 72.50 lakh on the pretext of sending his family abroad. Investigating officer Avtar Singh said the accused has been identified as Baljit Singh, a resident of 6-A, Gobinb Colony, Rajpura, in Patiala. Avtar said Tarlochan Singh, a resident of Ram Pur Jagir village in Kapurthala, had complained to the Jalandhar (Rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) that he met the accused in the US who promised him to send his family to the US for Rs 72.50 lakh. He said he had paid Rs 55 lakh to the accused in the US and the remaining amount was transferred in his son's account in Indian Bank, but no member of his family was sent abroad nor returned the money. Avtar said a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC was registered against the accused after an inquiry. OC

Outraging woman’s modesty: 2 booked

Shahkot: Shahkot police have booked two persons on the charge of assaulting and outraging woman’s modesty. The investigating officer (IO) Som Nath said that the accused have been identified as Paramjit Singh, a resident of Aidall Pur village, and Jaspal Singh, a resident of Hamiri Kherra village under the Jamsher police station. Veer Singh, a resident of Aidall Pur village, complained to the police that he was going on his motorcycle on May 9 with his daughter-in-law and granddaughter pillion riding when the accused waylaid and assaulted them and tore clothes of women. The IO said a case under Sections 354, 323 and 325, 341 wrongful restraint and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. No arrest have been made and raids are being conducted to nab the absconding accused. OC

Fire reduces sugar bags to ashes

Phagwara: Valuable goods, including thousands of sugar bags, were reduced to ashes in a devastating fire that broke out in a big godown of a sugar mill on the bus stand-railway station road here on this evening. Three fire tenders of the Fire Brigade were pressed into service, which took three hours to control the fire. Though the cause of the fire could not be ascertained, a short-circuit in power lines due to excessive heat could not be ruled out. The exact loss could not be determined, but it was learned from mill officials that the godown could accommodate more than one lakh sugar bags.