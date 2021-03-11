In Brief

Dist-level Yoga Olympiad held

Dist-level Yoga Olympiad held

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: A district-level yoga olympiad was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Khuaspur Hiran, here on Tuesday. Sixty-four winning students from different zones of the district participated. Addressing the award function on the occasion, Gursharan Singh, District Education Officer (SE), Hoshiarpur, said yoga is beneficial for the personality and health of the students in today’s time and the enthusiasm of the students participating in this olympiad is commendable. He distributed prizes to the winners. He was accompanied by Deputy District Education Officer (SE) Rakesh Kumar and DM (District Mentor), Sports, Daljit Singh. Principal Ramandeep Kaur welcomed the guests. Prabhjot Singh, Naresh Kumar, Rekha Rani, Gurdeep Kaur, Reena Rani and Sharanjit Kaur were among the judges. OC

Phillaur MC nod to Rs 7-cr projects

Phillaur: Development works worth Rs 7 crore will be executed by the Phillaur MC in the coming months, said MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, after participating in a civic body meeting here on Tuesday. The MLA said the Phillaur MC approved multiple projects, including upgrade of technology of the 2.6 MLD sewage treatment plant at an estimated cost of Rs 6.12 crore, recruitment of personnel and purchase of materials for setting up a fire station, purchase of street light equipment, setting up rainwater harvesting system on the MC and community centre buildings, and provision of water supply line and house connections in the areas of Noormahal Road, Akalpur Road and Lovely Autos Street. oc

Adulteration in milk samples

Hoshiarpur: A free milk testing camp was organised at Mohalla Guru Ravidas Nagar in the city on Tuesday. A total of 26 samples were taken in this camp in which water was found in 14 samples and 12 samples were found to be correct as per the standards. Deputy Director, Dairy, Harwinder Singh said three samples were taken for urea and two for salt. However, no harmful substance was found in them. Team members Gurpreet Singh and Barjinder Singh took samples and encouraged the residents of the area to drink good quality milk. OC

Wheat, mustard bags stolen

Nakodar: Mehatpur police have arrested two miscreants on the charge of stealing wheat and mustard bags loaded in a trolley by a farmer. Investigating officer (IO) Jaswindar Singh said the accused have been, identified Jaswindar Singh, alias Lovy, a resident of Aadramaan village, and Paramjit Singh, son of Harbakash Singh, a resident of Bangiwal village. Gurprit Singh, a resident of Aadramaan village, complained to the police that the accused stole wheat and mustard bags from his trolley parked at his motor. The information IO said a case under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. OC

Travel agent held for fraud

Lohian: Lohian Khas police have arrested a travel agent for duping a Kapurthala village resident of Rs 72.50 lakh on the pretext of sending his family abroad. Investigating officer Avtar Singh said the accused has been identified as Baljit Singh, a resident of 6-A, Gobinb Colony, Rajpura, in Patiala. Avtar said Tarlochan Singh, a resident of Ram Pur Jagir village in Kapurthala, had complained to the Jalandhar (Rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) that he met the accused in the US who promised him to send his family to the US for Rs 72.50 lakh. He said he had paid Rs 55 lakh to the accused in the US and the remaining amount was transferred in his son's account in Indian Bank, but no member of his family was sent abroad nor returned the money. Avtar said a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC was registered against the accused after an inquiry. OC

Outraging woman’s modesty: 2 booked

Shahkot: Shahkot police have booked two persons on the charge of assaulting and outraging woman’s modesty. The investigating officer (IO) Som Nath said that the accused have been identified as Paramjit Singh, a resident of Aidall Pur village, and Jaspal Singh, a resident of Hamiri Kherra village under the Jamsher police station. Veer Singh, a resident of Aidall Pur village, complained to the police that he was going on his motorcycle on May 9 with his daughter-in-law and granddaughter pillion riding when the accused waylaid and assaulted them and tore clothes of women. The IO said a case under Sections 354, 323 and 325, 341 wrongful restraint and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. No arrest have been made and raids are being conducted to nab the absconding accused. OC

Fire reduces sugar bags to ashes

Phagwara: Valuable goods, including thousands of sugar bags, were reduced to ashes in a devastating fire that broke out in a big godown of a sugar mill on the bus stand-railway station road here on this evening. Three fire tenders of the Fire Brigade were pressed into service, which took three hours to control the fire. Though the cause of the fire could not be ascertained, a short-circuit in power lines due to excessive heat could not be ruled out. The exact loss could not be determined, but it was learned from mill officials that the godown could accommodate more than one lakh sugar bags.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuse to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

2
Entertainment

Kannada actress Chethana Raj dies after fat removal surgery goes wrong

3
Nation

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project

4
Diaspora

Indian-American boy bullied at Texas school, then suspended for 3 days

5
Nation

Officer who played key role in 1971 Battle of Laungewala is no more

6
Nation

Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of area where 'Shivling' found, no restriction on Muslims offering namaz

7
Sports

Wrestler Satender Malik assaults referee Jagbir Singh during Commonwealth Games trials, gets life ban

8
Health

Gay men asked to be alert as monkeypox cases rise to 7 in UK

9
Nation

Gyanvapi: Varanasi court grants two days' time to submit survey report

10
Nation

Six high courts to get new chief justices

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

Wholesale inflation at record high of 15.08%

Wholesale inflation at record high of 15.08%

Pricey essentials lead to spike | 13th month of double-digit...

Punjab protesting farmers spent night near Chandigarh-Mohali border; CM Mann terms it 'unwarranted'

Punjab protesting farmers spend night near Chandigarh-Mohali border; CM Mann terms it 'unwarranted'

Protect area where ‘Shivling’ found, but allow Muslims to offer namaz: SC

Gyanvapi mosque: Protect area where ‘Shivling’ found, but allow Muslims to offer namaz, orders Supreme Court

Refuses to stay lower court proceedings | Removes curbs on d...

Govt allows wheat export orders placed till May 13

Govt allows wheat export orders placed till May 13

Don’t restrict supply: US to india

Baramulla attack: Worker dies as burqa-clad ultra hurls grenade at shop

Baramulla attack: Worker dies as burqa-clad ultra hurls grenade at shop

3 hurt; all from Jammu region

Cities

View All

Amritsar roads turning into death traps

Amritsar roads turning into death traps

Tarn Taran: Property dispute claims widow's life, three booked

Man shot dead in Amritsar, another hurt

Missing Amritsar doctor's body found from canal

Amritsar residents peeved over not shifting ISBT to Vallah

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Farmers’ protest at Mohali has commuters hassled

Farmers' protest at Mohali has commuters hassled

Weekly vax count drops 65% in Chandigarh

Protesting Punjab farmers denied entry into Chandigarh, squat at Mohali border

Chandigarh sees 8 fresh Covid cases

Dadu Majra dumping ground issue: HC calls for another action-taken report from Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Environment Minister Gopal Rai to chair meeting on increasing Delhi's roadside green cover

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

Dengue returns: 2 cases reported in Jalandhar

Dengue returns: 2 cases reported in Jalandhar

18-acre land cleared of illegal possession

Hoshiarpur land scam: Closure report rejected, Vigilance Bureau constitutes fresh SIT

Constable suspended for creating ruckus

Couple gets lifer in dowry death case

Forest to be developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Forest to be developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Two smugglers held with 30-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Banker kidnapped, killed in Khanna

Six Nihangs held for youth’s murder in Ludhiana village

57-yr-old woman ends life in Ludhiana

Patiala: Youths don’t care two hoots for ban, swim in Bhakra Canal

Patiala: Youths don't care two hoots for ban, swim in Bhakra Canal

4 years after spillage in Beas, fine still ‘due’

Erring police stations in Punjab to face legal action for power theft, bill default

Patiala: 44 donate blood at camp

No action on illegal constructions in Patiala