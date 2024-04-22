Drug awareness camp held in Nawanshahr

Jalandhar, April 21
In an effort to combat drug abuse, an awareness camp was held on Saturday at Government High School in Chakli Sujat village in Nawanshahr. The event was part of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ initiative. It was organised by the Red Cross De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre.
The camp was jointly chaired by the head teacher Manoj Kumar and Kamla Devi, the sarpanch. During the event, project director Chaman Singh addressed the attendees, highlighting the pressing problem of youth falling prey to drug addiction in the state. He emphasised that Punjab is witnessing a worrying trend, where the youth are being led astray by the drug menace. He underscored the importance of drug awareness to prevent its irreversible health consequences and societal alienation .
Kamaljit Kaur, a counsellor, provided insights into the services offered by the rehabilitation centres. She encouraged individuals affected by drug addiction to seek treatment.
