Drug awareness camp held in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 21

In an effort to combat drug abuse, an awareness camp was held on Saturday at Government High School in Chakli Sujat village in Nawanshahr. The event was part of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ initiative. It was organised by the Red Cross De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre.

The camp was jointly chaired by the head teacher Manoj Kumar and Kamla Devi, the sarpanch. During the event, project director Chaman Singh addressed the attendees, highlighting the pressing problem of youth falling prey to drug addiction in the state. He emphasised that Punjab is witnessing a worrying trend, where the youth are being led astray by the drug menace. He underscored the importance of drug awareness to prevent its irreversible health consequences and societal alienation .

Kamaljit Kaur, a counsellor, provided insights into the services offered by the rehabilitation centres. She encouraged individuals affected by drug addiction to seek treatment.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #Nawanshahr