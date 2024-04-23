Ensure wheat lifting within stipulated time frame: DC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 22

To streamline wheat procurement operations, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal today convened a meeting with SDMs, representatives of truck unions and procurement agencies.

Accompanied by SSP Ankur Gupta, the DC emphasised on the need for swift procurement and lifting within the stipulated time frame.

Aggarwal urged SDMs, procurement agency officials, District Food Supply Controller (DFSC), and mandi officers to personally oversee operations at mandis and maintain vigilant supervision over the procurement process. With a target to procure 5.17 lakh metric tonnes from across 80 mandis this season, procurement agencies have already procured a substantial amount. However, Aggarwal stressed the importance of maintaining momentum, noting that next 10 days are crucial for ensuring seamless procurement.

Aggarwal also asked the officials to pay special attention towards lifting so that farmers do not face any kind of problem in bringing their wheat to the market.

Notably, 72,010 MT of wheat has procured in the district so far. Key officials such as ADC (G) Major Amit Mahajan, SDMs Amanpal Singh, Amanpreet Singh, Rishab Bansal, Balbir Raj and Dr Jai Inder Singh were among those present in the meeting.

