Ensure wheat lifting within stipulated time frame: DC

Jalandhar, April 22
To streamline wheat procurement operations, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal today convened a meeting with SDMs, representatives of truck unions and procurement agencies.
Accompanied by SSP Ankur Gupta, the DC emphasised on the need for swift procurement and lifting within the stipulated time frame.
Aggarwal urged SDMs, procurement agency officials, District Food Supply Controller (DFSC), and mandi officers to personally oversee operations at mandis and maintain vigilant supervision over the procurement process. With a target to procure 5.17 lakh metric tonnes from across 80 mandis this season, procurement agencies have already procured a substantial amount. However, Aggarwal stressed the importance of maintaining momentum, noting that next 10 days are crucial for ensuring seamless procurement.
Aggarwal also asked the officials to pay special attention towards lifting so that farmers do not face any kind of problem in bringing their wheat to the market.
Notably, 72,010 MT of wheat has procured in the district so far. Key officials such as ADC (G) Major Amit Mahajan, SDMs Amanpal Singh, Amanpreet Singh, Rishab Bansal, Balbir Raj and Dr Jai Inder Singh were among those present in the meeting.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...