Excise Department recovers 5.5 kg gold from Jalandhar

Jalandhar, April 19
The mobile wing of the Excise and Taxation Department has recovered gold weighing 5.5 kg worth Rs 3.82 crore following a tip-off from the Shahkot area last night.
Assistant Excise Taxation Commissioner of the mobile wing Kamalpreet Singh said he tasked Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Sukhjeet Singh to get into action and the recovery was made from a car during a raid. There were two persons in the car when the recovery was made but they could not produce any relevant documents.
The officials said the recovered valuables had been seized and kept in government treasury. They said the Election Commission and the Income Tax Department had been informed about the matter.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...