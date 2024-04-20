Excise Department recovers 5.5 kg gold from Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 19

The mobile wing of the Excise and Taxation Department has recovered gold weighing 5.5 kg worth Rs 3.82 crore following a tip-off from the Shahkot area last night.

Assistant Excise Taxation Commissioner of the mobile wing Kamalpreet Singh said he tasked Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Sukhjeet Singh to get into action and the recovery was made from a car during a raid. There were two persons in the car when the recovery was made but they could not produce any relevant documents.

The officials said the recovered valuables had been seized and kept in government treasury. They said the Election Commission and the Income Tax Department had been informed about the matter.

