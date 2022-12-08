Farm labourer dies during protest

Tarn Taran, December 7
A farm labourer died due to cardiac arrest while participating in the ongoing indefinite protest being organised by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee outside the District Administrative Complex here on Wednesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP poised for a landslide victory in Gujarat, Congress ahead in Himachal Pradesh
Early trends show that the saffron party with a vote share o...
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Congress crosses half-way mark, BJP sends general secretary to hill state to engage rebels
Congress 40, BJP 25, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP headed for historic win
Leading: BJP 158; Congress 16; AAP 5; Others 3