Jalandhar: Farmers seek action against Gujjar community after clash

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 29

Farmers under the banner of the Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal) today held a protest outside the District Administrative Complex (DAC) and handed over a memorandum to the Jalandhar DC for the Chief Minister demanding action against members of the Gujjar community.

As per the protesting farmers, on March 22 in Anaitpura village (which falls under Majitha subdivision in Amritsar rural), a youth from the Gujjar community rammed his tractor-trailer into an elderly farmer’s bullock cart due to which the cart overturned and the farmer got injured.

They said when a group of farmers went to the house of the youth to complain about the incident, they were attacked by the youth’s family members and other members of the Gujjar community, following which a clash broke out between the two groups.

Talking to The Tribune, a member of farmer union Kashmir Singh said after the clash intensified, both sides opened fire. He said as many as 10 persons were injured in the melee, of which six were farmers.

He even accused the police of not carrying a fair probe as they have registered an FIR against 10-15 farmers under various Sections of the IPC, including murder and attempt to murder. He further alleged that the members of Gujjar community have threatened to kidnap the women family members of the farmers involved in the clash and even we heard they misbehaved with them due to which they left the village and have been staying with their relatives.

“We demand strict action against the members of the Gujjar community and withdrawal of FIRs against the farmers. The Punjab CM must intervene in the matter and deliver justice to the farmers,” said protesting farmers, adding that the Punjab Government must regulate an act banning persons outside of Punjab from buying land in the state.

They said if their demands are not met by the government, they would be forced to intensify their protest.