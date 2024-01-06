Finally, lifting starts from dump sites after 3 days

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 5

After three days, waste was finally lifted from the five dump sites in the city. The sites from where the waste was not getting lifted were Dhannowali, Nangal Shama, Dakoha, Rama Mandi and Chuggitti. The Chugitti dump site was in a deplorable state as waste and garbage were strewn all over the road till yesterday because lifting was not being done. The contractor had been demanding that their pending salaries be given by the MC at the earliest, and the dues were finally cleared by the Municipal Corporation yesterday.

The contractor had also been demanding that they should be given a work order for the Chugitti dump site. The situation was becoming problematic near the Chugitti dump site as strays were coming in large numbers and creating a mess. It was getting difficult for the commuters to pass through the area and a malodourous smell was also emanating, making everyone’s life hell. As per the information, the work order was finally given to the contractor after which the lifting started.

