Fire breaks out at sports factory, immigration office

Jalandhar, April 15

Two fire incidents were reported from the city yesterday. The first incident took place at an immigration office near the BMC Chowk around 11:30 pm last night, while another incident was reported from UMA Sports Factory near the Leather complex here this afternoon.

The fire, which broke out at the sports factory in the afternoon, continued till late evening. Around 50 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. A huge quantity of rubber and flammable material was kept at the factory, which manufactures sports goods. All employees present at the factory were safely evacuated.

As per the police, preliminary investigations suggest that the fire broke out due to welding work on the upper floor of the factory.

Another fire incident was reported at an office of travel agent Vinay Hari late last night. Though no one suffered injuries in the incident, documents, including passports and visa files, were gutted. Over 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire fighters took around three and a half hours to douse the flames.

Hari, who claims to have suffered losses worth crores, said he was informed about the fire at 11:30 pm on Sunday. A security guard was present in the office at the time of the incident. Initial investigations suggest that the fire broke out due to short circuit.

