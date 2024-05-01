 First randomisation of polling staff done at Kapurthala : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • First randomisation of polling staff done at Kapurthala

First randomisation of polling staff done at Kapurthala

5408 staff to be deployed on election duty across district, rest at polling stations

First randomisation of polling staff done at Kapurthala


Our Correspondent

Ashok Kaura

Kapurthala, April 30

As many as 5,408 employees were chosen by the administration for polling duty for the General Election across the district in the first randomisation led by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Amit Kumar Panchal. The exercise was undertaken today at the District Administrative Complex here.

Giving details, the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Amit Kumar Panchal said that a total of 5,408 poll officials will be randomised. The remaining officials will be deployed as polling staff for 791 polling stations in the district encompassing the four assembly segments, namely, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Bholath and Phagwara. Panchal said that each polling station will have a presiding officer, an assistant presiding officer besides two polling officials.

The randomisation was carried out through Next Gen DISE software, a web-based application for data entry of polling staff.

DC Panchal said that Kapurthala district has a total of 6,20,819 voters including 1,46,313 in Kapurthala, 1,48,177 in Sultanpur Lodhi, 1,33,787 in Bholath and 1,92,545 in Phagwara segments. He said that the randomisation of EVMs would be done on May 2 while the first training of polling officials has been scheduled for May 5. The training will be carried out in two shifts. The second training session will take place on May 25.

The DC said that the district administration is fully geared up for the smooth conduct of elections. He said that as many as 20 model polling stations would be set up besides four pink polling stations. Similarly, one dedicated polling station for the youth is being set up in Kapurthala as well as four polling stations for PwD (Persons with Disabilities) voters one in each assembly segment.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shikha Bhagat, Election Tehsildar Manjit Kaur, District Informatics Officer Sanjeev Kumar, Election Kanungo Pooja Kakkar and other officials were also present during the randomisation.

Cong holds first election meeting in Phagwara

Phagwara: The Congress held its first election meeting in Phagwara. The meeting was held as part of campaigning to wrest the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat. Hundreds of Congress activists welcomed the party’s candidate Yamini Gomar, who along with Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, was present at a resort near Grain Mandi, Phagwara. Dhaliwal and Gomar appealed to workers to launch a united election campaign to ensure win in the General Election with a thumping majority. They criticised the ‘wrong and anti-people policies’ of the BJP and AAP. Later, they visited temples and gurdwaras to pay obeisance.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapurthala


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Denied ticket from Sangrur, former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

2
Sports

India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain

3
Delhi

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

4
Chandigarh

4-year-old daughter of Punjab IPS couple dies after choking on milk

5
Haryana

Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list

6
Diaspora

International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

7
India

Raghav Chadha underwent major eye surgery, will join poll campaign once better: Saurabh Bharadwaj

8
Punjab

Former Punjab ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Congress

9
Entertainment

Popular Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey found dead at home

10
India

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

Don't Miss

View All
Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

Top News

2 Delhi schools evacuated after they receive bomb threat

5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...

Punjab ex-MLA Dalvir Goldy may join AAP a day after quitting Congress

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi, Naseeb Singh & Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame AAP alliance

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP

Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25

'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US

'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US

India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...

The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably

The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably

According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Tarn Taran: Two members of extortion gang held, weapon recovered

Amritpal Singh’s campaign for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat begins after ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht

Passenger footfall crosses 30 lakh at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport

Lyricist’s book on Punjabis’ deep connect with Lahore released

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

In Bathinda, poll fever rises as candidates’ kin join canvassing

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari dares BJP’s Sanjay Tandon to debate

Girl had narrow escape at Sector 23 swimming pool in Chandigarh

PGIMER receives Rs 2 crore donation from retired IAS officer

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi, Naseeb Singh & Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame AAP alliance

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP

5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way

Delhi court rejects Dy CM’s bail plea for second time

NDMC deploys 8 anti-smog guns to combat air pollution

Congress appoints Devender Yadav as interim president of Delhi unit

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

Inter-district gang of robbers busted

A robbery that wasn’t, five arrested

Jalandhar MC takes stock of water crisis

Vehicle thief lands in police net

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class VIII: Ayesha, Ravneet top district, share fourth spot in Punjab

NHAI rejects Ludhiana MC’s proposal for ads on Elevated Road pillars

85% of wheat crop over 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Justice still elusive for Giaspura victims

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in in Patiala district

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in Patiala district

Punjabi University celebrates 63rd foundation day

Patiala: Jail inmates learn computer programming

Nabha residents put up hoardings with posers to campaigning LS candidates

Khalsa College holds lecture on placement