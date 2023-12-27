Five more teams seal quarterfinal berth in hockey meet

Jalandhar, December 26
RoundGlass, Sansarpur, defeated RoundGlass, Baba Bakala, (4-2) to make it to the quarterfinals of the 2nd Round Glass Grassroots Hockey League - 2023 (U-16 boys) with 6 points after winning both matches in the league.
Today’s fixtures (quarterfinals)
- RoundGlass, Sansarpur, v/s RoundGlass, Dhannowali
- RoundGlass, Harchowal, vs RoundGlass, Tehang
- RoundGlass, Butala, v/s RoundGlass, Mithapur
- RoundGlass, Nikke Ghuman, v/s RoundGlass, Baba Bakala
The match between RoundGlass, Butala, and RoundGlass, Harchowal, ended in a tie (3-3). Both teams sealed their berth in the quarterfinals.
RoundGlass, Tehang, defeated RoundGlass, Chahal Kalan, (4-2) and Dhannowali thrashed Roop Nagar (4-3) to enter the quarterfinals.
The quarterfinal matches will be played tomorrow.
In the first match in Pool D, RoundGlass, Sansarpur, defeated RoundGlass, Baba Bakala, (4-2). For Sansarpur, Manish scored in the second minute, 29th minute and 59th minute of the game. He netted the second hat-trick of the league. Shiv Kumar scored a goal in the 6th minute. Sukhdev Singh scored both goals for Baba Bakala in the 14th and 54th minutes. Sansarpur won both matches in the league and entered the quarterfinals with 6 points.
Gurbhajdeep Singh of Sansarpur was declared the best player and was honoured with the Alpha Hockey Stick.
In Pool A, the match between RoundGlass, Butala, and RoundGlass, Harchowal, ended in a tie (3-3). Akashdeep Singh scored two goals in the 15th and 27th minutes of the game for Butala. Manjot Singh scored a goal in the 33rd minute. For Harchowal, Apoorav Thakur scored in the 44th minute, Rajwinder Singh in the 46th minute and Manrup Singh in the 50th minute. Both teams got one point each. Abijit Singh of Butala was declared the best player and was honoured with the Alpha hockey Stick.
In Pool B, RoundGlass, Tehang, defeated RoundGlass, Chahal Kalan, (4-2). For Tehang, Arshdeep Singh scored in the 6th and 41st minutes, Prince Kumar scored in the 9th minute and Gurpreet in the 45th minute. For Chahal Kalan, Mehkdeep Kumar scored both goals in the 29th and 39th minutes. Arshdeep Singh of Tehang was adjudged the best player and was honoured with the Alpha Hockey Stick.
In Pool C, RoundGlass, Dhannowali, entered the quarterfinals by defeating RoundGlass, Roop Nagar, (4-3) after a tight contest. For Dhannowali, Jitesh scored in the 11th minute, Samardeep Singh in the 28th minute, Rajak Ali in the 47th minute and 50th minute. Harshjot scored in the 40th and 53rd minutes and Arun in the 58th minute for Roop Nagar. Rajak Ali of Dhannowali was adjudged the best player and given the Alpha Hockey Stick.
