Foundation Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The 37th Foundation Day was celebrated at Shiv Jyoti Public School on the theme 'Aadharstambh -Foundation for Magnificent Tomorrow'. Meritorious students in academics, from classes Nursery to XI, were felicitated by Principal Parveen Saili, Chairman Dr Vidur Jyoti and Manager Dr Suvikram Jyoti. The Principal escorted the team and the students of the school band. After paying floral tributes at the statue of Swami Vivekananda, they were escorted to the stage led by the Head Boy, Head Girl, Captains and Vice-Captains of different Houses of school. They were conferred badges and presented bouquets. The attraction of the event was a fun dance by tiny tots of the elementary wing. Rajasthani folk dance and bhangra by the boy students stole the show completely.

PSEB Class X Results

The matriculation results announced by the PSEB for New St Soldier Senior Secondary Public School, Guru Teg Nagar, remained hundred per cent. The total number of students who appeared was 113. A meritorious student of the school, Anamika, secured a place in the merit list by obtaining 628/650 marks and bagged 18th rank in Punjab. More than 14 students scored over 90 per cent. More than 15 students scored 80 per cent. Anamika scored 96.6 per cent, getting the first position in school. Deeksha got second position with 95.6 per cent, Anhad scored the third position with 95 per cent and Khushi and Navya got the fourth position, obtaining 94.6 per cent. The students credited the school's management, Director Sushma Handa's guidance and experienced teachers for their achievement

Seminar on vermicomposting

As per the directions issued by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, the Nature Eco Club of Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, arranged a seminar on 'Vermicompositing' under its Environment Education Programme. The objective of the seminar was to make young students aware regarding the importance of vermicomposting and the methods to use it. The resource person, Dr Pardeep Kumar, head-cum-senior scientist, Regional Centre Farm Advisory, Service Centre, Kapurthala, while highlighting the importance of vermicomposting, said that this method converts organic waste into a valuable soil ingredient for plants and crops. He said that vermicompost is different from fertilisers and when it is added to the soil, it boosts the nutrients for the growth of the plants and enhances the soil structure. He also demonstrated the method of preparing vermicompost and addressed the queries of the students. Seema Rani, convener of Nature Eco Club, paid her gratitude to the speaker for his knowledge enhancing session. Officiating Principal Dr Kulwinder Kaur appreciated the club's efforts for spreading environmental awareness among students and encouraged them to adopt methods like vermicomposting to protect the environment.

Lecture on career prospects

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya's Centre for Competitive Exams has been organising various workshops, extension lectures and seminars for the young aspiring students. An extension lecture on 'Career Prospects in Defence: Future Ahead' was organised. Col Maninder Singh Sachdev, Commanding Officer, 2 Punjab Girls Battalion, NCC, Jalandhar, was the resource person for the session. In his lecture, Col Sachdev highlighted the relevance of defence in the present context, emphasising on things the students learn when they join the armed forces. He explained the career options in defence along with the procedure of joining the armed forces by citing various anecdotes and examples. He reiterated that the students should primarily have passion and commitment for clearing any competitive exam. They should thoroughly analyse the syllabus before starting with its preparation. Col Sachdeva further stated that the role of teachers is vital in preparation, which includes hard work and commitment both on the part of the teachers and students. Principal Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi inspired the students to actively participate in all awareness and placement drives and avail the opportunities provided to them on the college campus. tns

Birth anniv of Jainism’s founder

Students of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, presented a special assembly to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj and Lord Mahavira, the founder of Jainism. A havan was organised at the Cantt branch where everyone paid rich tribute to Mahatma Hansraj, an educationist par excellence. The students of the school accentuated the teachings and ideals of Mahatma Hansraj and Lord Mahavira. Dr Pallavi Sethi, principal of the school, in her address inspired the students to uphold the legacy of Mahatma Hansraj.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.