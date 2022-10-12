French Bakers owner among four sent to judicial custody

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 11

Four people, including Jagdish alias Aman Jaggi, owner of the famous French Bakers located in the heart of the city near Shimla Pahari, have been sent to judicial custody today by the court.

A case was registered against the accused for entering into a scuffle with police personnel after midnight and for alleged attempt to murder yesterday. Desraj, SHO, City

They were arrested by the city police yesterday for assaulting policemen. An FIR was registered against them under various sections of the IPC for various charges including the charge of attempt to murder. SHO City Desraj said a case was registered against the accused for entering into a scuffle with police personnel after midnight and for alleged attempt to murder yesterday and they were produced in the court today. The court sent them to judicial custody.

According to the information received, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the police personnel posted at the Shimla Pahari Chowk had asked some people standing near French Bakers and allegedly making a noise to leave as it was too late. The said people, who were reportedly in a drunken state, got into a heated argument with the police personnel and entered into a scuffle. During this, the uniforms of the police personnel were torn and they were reportedly thrashed. After that, the accused escaped from there. The policemen who were victims of the assault were taken to the hospital and their medical examination was conducted.

City Police SHO Desraj said the police had registered a case in this regard under Sections 186, 353 and 307 of the IPC against the eight accused. The four accused in the case, including the owner of French Bakers Jagdish Raj alias Aman alias Jaggi, Rajinder Singh, Sushant Sharma alias Sunny and Sohan Lal were arrested and produced in the court today while a search was on for the remaining accused.