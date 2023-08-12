Govt buses not to ply for 3 days

Jalandhar, August 11
Holding a gate rally in front of the Punjab Roadways depot here on Friday, the PUNBUS/PRTC Contractual Employees’ Union announced that they would not let government buses ply for three days from August 14 to 16.
Led by state vice-president Daljit S Jallowal, the union members announced that they would show black flags to Punjab Chief Minister and Transport Minister during the Independence Day functions.
“We would ask them why we are not being regularised and discriminated,” the members said. They said meetings were held with the minister concerned during which members were assured of regularisation ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll but to no avail.
