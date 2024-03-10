Gymkhana Club goes to polls today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 9

On the eve of the Jullundur Gymkhana Club elections, Vishesh Sarangal, Deputy Commissioner-cum-senior vice-president of the club, issued strict guidelines for voters as well as candidates so as to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the entire election procedure.

The elections will be held from 8 am to 5 pm tomorrow. The DC today took stock of the arrangements made by the administration for the elections wherein he issued necessary directions to polling staff.

Sarangal said anyone found using fake ID or impersonating as voters would have to face strict action ranging from cancelling his club membership to registration of FIR. He appealed to all club members and candidates to strictly abide by the rules and regulations fixed by the returning officer.

The DC categorically mentioned that use of cell phones, cordless phones and wireless sets will not be allowed within 100m radius of polling stations. Likewise, voters would have to obtain photo identification slips available in parking areas through RO teams and no other identification slip would be admissible.

He said candidates would be confined to their enclosures where they would get live feed of all eight polling stations. However, candidates with the permission of the RO might be allowed to have a round of the polling area, but they would not be allowed to sit in the polling booth or polling area. Similarly, security personnel attached to any person (except Z+ security case) would not be allowed in the premises.

Sarangal also appealed to candidates and their supporters to strictly follow the code of conduct laid down by the returning officer to ensure smooth conduct of polls. He mentioned that voters should carry any of the following documents for the purpose of identification such as club ID card, passport, driving license, Aadhaar card, PAN card, government ID card, and epic card.

