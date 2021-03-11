Have summoned Chief Secy next week: Vijay Sampla

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 13

Appointed for the second time as the Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vijay Sampla on Friday said he has summoned the Punjab Chief Secretary next week on the issue of the SC post matric scholarship scheme.

Sampla, who visited Jalandhar for the first time after getting appointed on the post again, was presented a guard of honour at the Circuit House in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori and Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Toor. Sampla had in January this year resigned from the post so as to be able to contest elections on BJP ticket from Phagwara in the Assembly polls. He had lost his security deposit but got re-appointed on the same post few months later.

Over the issue of protests by the applicants of SC Post Matric Scholarship Scheme, he said the commission had taken suo moto cognisance on the matter on the basis of the media reports. “We have already taken up the matter with the Union Government. The Centre has submitted all dues from its side to the state and now the state government is not disbursing the grants to the beneficiaries”, he said adding that the commission would now seek reply from the state government on the matter.

Asked as to what action the state government or negligent institutes could face if found guilty, Sampla said, “We can only recommend action to the state police for lodging of a criminal case. It will be up to the state government to act on the matter”.

On a question whether he was interested in contesting Lok Sabha elections in 2024, he said, “It will be too early to comment.” Sampla had been Hoshiarpur MP in the previous term and also Union MoS in the previous Union government, besides being the Punjab BJP president.