Hockey Meet: SAI Kurukshetra romp home

Jalandhar, December 17

SAI Kurukshetra defeated Round Glass Hockey Academy (3-0) to lift the title at the 23rd Olympian Mohinder Singh Munshi Junior Hockey Tournament, which concluded at PAP Hockey Stadium here today.

Malwa Hockey Academy won the third position by defeating Chheharta Academy (3-2). Olympian Gurmail Singh distributed the prizes among the winners, while Olympian Baljit Singh Dhillon presided over the prize distribution ceremony.

The winning team was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a winner’s trophy, while the runners-up team was given a cash prize of Rs 51,000 and a trophy. The third team was given a cash prize of Rs 31,000.

The best player of the tournament, Gursewak Singh of Round Glass Academy, was given a cash prize of Rs 11,000. The tournament committee awarded the best goalkeeper award to Vikas Panchal of SAI Kurukshetra, best fullback award to Amandeep Singh of Round Glass, best halfback award to Prabhjot Singh of Malwa Academy and best forward award to Gurpreet Singh Cheharta Academy.

In the first half of the game, both teams could not score any goal. In the 44th minute of the second half, Neeraj opened the account for Sai Kurukshetra. In the 48th minute, Sai’s Jitinder made the score (2-0). Sai’s Ankush scored a field goal in the 58th minute of the game to make the score (3-0) and win the title.

Earlier, in the match played for the third place, Muhammad Adil of Malwa Academy scored in the 11th minute. In the 18th minute, Malwa’s Lovepreet Singh scored a goal to take the tally 2-0. In the 21st minute, Deepak scored a goal for Cheharta Academy (1-2). Nitan Singh scored a goal in the 39th minute for Malwa taking the tally to 3-1. In the 44th minute, Cheharta’s Lovejit Singh scored a goal (3-2). In the exhibition match, Baba GS Bodhi Hockey Club defeated Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Jalandhar, (4-2).

