Hoshiarpur BJP unit to campaign in Adampur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 3

BJP state president Ashwani Sharma has asked party workers from Hoshiarpur to camp in Adampur under the leadership of district president Nipun Sharma for the upcoming Jalandhar bypoll.

Umesh Jain, BJP Hoshiarpur convener, said the party workers from the district would be deputed at 45 booths falling under the Adampur mandal.

BJP district president Nipun Sharma said the party was fully prepared for the byelection and workers from Hoshiarpur would provide their services in the Adampur mandal. Sharma alleged that the law and order in the state has crumbled.

He said those political parties extending their support to the anti-national forces, which are trying to break Punjab, were equally responsible for disturbing the peace in the state.

#ashwani sharma #BJP #Hoshiarpur