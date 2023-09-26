Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: CT Group's annual inter-college fest, 'Naivedyam 2.0,' organised by the CT Institute of Hospitality Management, showcased remarkable talent, creativity and competitive spirit. The event drew participants from colleges across the region, making it a highlight of the academic calendar. Naivedyam 2.0 served as a platform for students to demonstrate their skills and innovative ideas across various domains, including Hunky Brains, Crisp the Crushed, Fashion & Sustainability, Steward Salver Race and Treasure Hunt. GNA University's Urvarshi and Mansi were winners in the treasure hunt competition. PCTE Ludhiana's Raghav and Rohit were the winners for Hunky Brains.

Play on Gender equality held

Eklavya School students performed various activities on the topic of gender equality selected by students. Students performed various activities under the guidance of educator Yogesh Verma. He told the students how to use the toolkit. Students of Class VIII made beautiful charts on inequality prevalent in society. They performed a play on the need for gender equality. School principal Komal Arora explained three elements - awareness, empathy and action - which encapsulate our theory of change. School chairman J K Gupta and director Seema Handa appreciated the students for their work as well as educators.

New students welcomed

A special welcome programme was organised by the PG Department of Commerce of Lyallpur Khalsa College to welcome the new students for the session 2023-24. College Principal Dr Jaspal Singh was the chief guest on the occasion. Senior students of the department performed giddha, bhangra, skits, songs, poems and also organised entertaining games for the freshers. Speaking on the occasion, HoD Rashpal Singh Sandhu, while welcoming chief guest Dr Jaspal Singh with a bouquet of flowers, congratulated the students for opting this college and this department for pursuing their higher studies. Tamanna of M Com was awarded the title of Miss Fresher and Jaspreet Singh of PGDCM of Mr Fresher. Simran Kaur of M Com was chosen as Miss Charming and Harpreet Singh as Mr Handsome.

‘Best out of Waste’ contest

The PG Department of Fashion Designing of PCM S D College for Women organised an inter-class competition on the topic 'Best Out of waste'. In the competition, more than 20 students from different classes of the fashion designing department participated. This activity provided students a chance to enhance their creativity and innovative skills. Paramdeep of BSc (FD) Semester I and Simran Kunjal of B Sc (FD) Semester V got the first position, Roshni and Neha of B Voc Semester V second position and Shivani of M Sc (FD) Semester V and Manpreet Kaur of B Sc Semester V third position. Principal Prof Pooja Prashar appreciated the students for their participation.

'ABHINANDAN' event held

Mayor World School organised a programme- Abhinandan to exhibit reverence for the parents of its educators. All the members of the Mayor World Family were also felicitated for their contributions to the success of the school. The event commenced with the lighting of the lamp by vice-chairperson Neerza Mayor and senior dignitaries. Celebrated comedian Manpreet Singh was the guest of honour. Fusion dance performance by the educators mesmerised the spectators. A Nukkad Natak 'Hamare Sanskar Hamari Pehchaan' was also staged presenting a tale of affection and sacrifice by parents. 'Baghban Ki Dastaan', a dance depicting the emotional journey of parents, captivated everyone.

Orientation programme

To welcome the new students of session 2023-25, an orientation programme organised at DIPS College of Education at Dhilwan. The programme started with a prayer followed by lighting of the lamp. College principal Mukesh Kumar welcomed the students. Teachers acquainted the students with knowledge about the rules of the college, course work, co-curricular activities, library rules, etc. Students took a round of the college campus. The principal welcomed all the students and exhorted them to work hard so that they can perform well.

Road Safety Awareness

Ivy World School organised a seminar on road safety awareness to awaken a spirit of citizenship among young students and encourage them to follow the traffic rules. The associated resource personnel from the Educational Police Team - Sub-Inspector Ranjeet Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspector Shamsher Singh - were invited. Students were briefed about the various traffic rules that ought to be followed in order to maintain safety on the roads. Ivyians were told how they should follow rules while cycling. Common and careless mistakes committed by people were described in the session. The first point stressed upon was the importance of wearing an ISI-marked helmet to keep the head safe as it is the most sensitive part of the body. S Chauhan, senior principal of Ivy World School, said it was an essential life skills seminar and hands-on experience for the children, keeping in mind their safety and security.